https://www.dailywire.com/news/twitter-censors-trump-for-anti-riots-tweet-trump-fires-back

In response to sections of Minneapolis being destroyed by rioters — including the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Police Precinct building, which Mayor Jacob Frey (D) ordered evacuated ahead of its razing by rioters Thursday — President Trump issued a pair of tweets early Friday denouncing the “thugs … dishonoring the memory of George Floyd,” the 46-year-old African-American man who died Monday while being forcefully detained by Minneapolis police.

“[W]hen the looting starts, the shooting starts,” Trump warned.

Twitter promptly censored Trump’s tweet, saying it “violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence.” Twitter’s action follows an escalating feud between Trump and Twitter that ratcheted up Wednesday when the platform began to fact-check Trump’s tweets — an action quickly followed by an executive order from the president targeting big tech.

Friday morning, Trump responded to Twitter’s decision to censor his condemnation of the rioters and warning of potential consequences.

“I can’t stand back [and] watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis,” Trump wrote in the first of the censored tweets. “A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard [and] get the job done right. These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

Twitter quickly censored the second of the pair of tweets, replacing it with the following explanation: “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

Trump responded Friday morning by accusing Twitter of a glaring partisan double standard and vowing regulatory action.

“Twitter is doing nothing about all of the lies & propaganda being put out by China or the Radical Left Democrat Party. They have targeted Republicans, Conservatives & the President of the United States. Section 230 should be revoked by Congress. Until then, it will be regulated!”

Twitter is doing nothing about all of the lies & propaganda being put out by China or the Radical Left Democrat Party. They have targeted Republicans, Conservatives & the President of the United States. Section 230 should be revoked by Congress. Until then, it will be regulated! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

In further explanation of their decision to censor the president, Twitter Comms said in a statement: “This Tweet violates our policies regarding the glorification of violence based on the historical context of the last line, its connection to violence, and the risk it could inspire similar actions today. We’ve taken action in the interest of preventing others from being inspired to commit violent acts, but have kept the Tweet on Twitter because it is important that the public still be able to see the Tweet given its relevance to ongoing matters of public importance. As is standard with this notice, engagements with the Tweet will be limited. People will be able to Retweet with Comment, but will not be able to Like, Reply or Retweet it.”

As The Daily Wire highlighted, while Twitter chose to censor the president’s tweet for allegedly “glorifying violence,” it has chosen not to censor high-profile tweets directly promoting the violent actions of the rioters.

Twitter’s move follows Trump’s executive order Thursday urging the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to reexamine the extent to which Section 230 protects social media companies from liability, an order in part motivated by what Trump has repeatedly criticized as social media platforms’ bias against conservatives and Republicans.

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

