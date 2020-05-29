https://www.dailywire.com/news/twitter-censors-trump-tweet-denouncing-riots-took-no-action-on-tweets-supporting-riots

Twitter censored a tweet from President Donald Trump on Thursday night where the president expressed anger at rioters in Minneapolis who were “dishonoring the memory of George Floyd” and warning that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” Trump’s remarks, said Twitter, were “glorifying violence.”

“I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right,” Trump tweeted. “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

When Trump’s tweet is embedded in a post it does not show the censorship label that Twitter applied:

….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

However, a screenshot of the tweet on Twitter’s platform shows the censorship label that Twitter applied:

In a statement, Twitter Comms said: “This Tweet violates our policies regarding the glorification of violence based on the historical context of the last line, its connection to violence, and the risk it could inspire similar actions today.”

“We’ve taken action in the interest of preventing others from being inspired to commit violent acts, but have kept the Tweet on Twitter because it is important that the public still be able to see the Tweet given its relevance to ongoing matters of public importance,” Twitter added. “As is standard with this notice, engagements with the Tweet will be limited. People will be able to Retweet with Comment, but will not be able to Like, Reply or Retweet it.”

Twitter’s actions against the president come after Trump signed an executive order on Thursday that took action against social media companies for repeatedly discriminating against and censoring conservatives. He issued the executive order after Twitter started applying controversial labels to his tweets while largely ignoring false statements from Democrats and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Twitter took no action against numerous tweets that appeared to encourage rioting, destruction of property, or fighting against law enforcement.

The following controversial tweets, which Twitter did not take any action against, are from public figures or they are tweets that went viral on the platform and garnered tens of thousands of retweets:

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has ties to Black Lives Matter and his company “painted #blacklivesmatter on a wall at its San Francisco headquarters, placing the company squarely into the national debate about excessive force used by police with blacks,” USA Today reported in 2014.

The Daily Caller highlighted in 2018 an article that Dorsey promoted on his Twitter account and said was “great.” The article essentially called for turning the entire United States into California and completely eliminating the Republican Party. The Daily Caller reported:

Author and media consultant Peter Leyden and political commentator Ruy Teixeira argued in the article titled “The Great Lesson of California in America’s New Civil War” that America is already in the midst of a second major domestic conflict of sorts and the way out is for the rest of the country to imitate California. “In this current period of American politics, at this juncture in our history, there’s no way that a bipartisan path provides the way forward,” they wrote. “The way forward is on the path California blazed about 15 years ago.” Essentially, the authors called for a complete marginalization of the Republican Party and its voters since they only care “about rule by and for billionaires at the expense of working people” and not “average citizens.” California, despite its mass wealth inequality, growing lack of social cohesion, poverty, and soaring housing costs “provides a model for America as a whole,” according to Leyden and Teixeira. … Yet, they do not call for Democrats to try to understand their political adversaries. Instead, they proposed Americans “take the Republican Party down for a generation or two” in order to save the country.

