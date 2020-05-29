https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/twitter-censors-trump-countless-violent-tweets-remain-active/

(REALITY CIRCUIT) Doubling down on their “fact check” of President Trump just the other day, Twitter has censored one of President Trump’s tweets in regards to the Minneapolis riots. “These thugs are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen” Trump said in a tweet. “Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you” tweeted the President at 12:53, Eastern Time.

Within two hours, the tweet was masked by a disclaimer stating that the tweet “violated the Twitter rules about glorifying violence” and all interaction was removed.

This monumental action comes on the heels of Trump’s executive order aimed at curbing big tech censorship. Those in favor of the action argue that companies like Twitter operate as publishers, not public platforms. If Jack Dorsey is able to control what is said, what trends and who is allowed to be on Twitter, they argue that the platform should not be entitled to section 230 protections. Section 230 essentially requires social media platforms to act as neutral forums. If the content is being meddled with, the company is far from a neutral forum and shouldn’t gain any special privileges.

