Twitter employee Erik Froese publicly called for President Donald Trump to “die in a fire” in 2017, something that should violate Twitter’s own policy against “glorifying violence.”

The tweet has resurfaced after Twitter censored a tweet from the president saying that he violated their terms of service by “glorifying violence.”

I do believe this is Twitter employee Erik Froese calling for the President to suffer an agonizing death. pic.twitter.com/1ndgbcKpAS — Brett MacDonald (@TweetBrettMac) May 29, 2020

Froese has worked at Twitter for seven years, as a senior software engineer and now, currently, the Engineering Manager for their Strato Team.

According to the platform, the Strato Team “provides a platform for serving data at Twitter scale, a programming language used to compose data from different sources across the company, APIs that power the Twitter application on your phone, and systems for processing streaming events.”

Journalist Brett MacDonald tweeted an entire thread of Twitter employees exposing their bias, which you can read here.

On Friday, less than a day after he signed an executive order on social media censorship, President Trump tweeted “….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

The statement was echoed by the official account for the White House, and censored in both places, by being placed behind a warning. The notice from Twitter read “this Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

The action was personally approved by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey after a late night debate at the company.

Trump’s executive order seeks to limit the legal protection granted to social media platforms that engage in censorship and editorializing with political bias.

