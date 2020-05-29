https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/500072-twitter-says-trump-thugs-tweet-violates-standards-glorifies-violence

Twitter on Friday put a warning on a tweet from President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump marks ‘very sad milestone’ of 100K coronavirus deaths DOJ: George Floyd death investigation a ‘top priority’ Lifting our voices — and votes MORE saying it violates its rules against glorifying violence.

Early Friday morning, Trump tweeted about the protests in Minneapolis over the police killing of George Floyd, saying, “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen” while saying that he could order military action if the protests continue.

The president ended the tweet with, “Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

Twitter Communications said that the early morning tweet “violates our policies regarding the glorification of violence based on the historical context of the last line, its connection to violence, and the risk it could inspire similar actions today.”

This Tweet violates our policies regarding the glorification of violence based on the historical context of the last line, its connection to violence, and the risk it could inspire similar actions today. https://t.co/sl4wupRfNH — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) May 29, 2020

“We’ve taken action in the interest of preventing others from being inspired to commit violent acts, but have kept the Tweet on Twitter because it is important that the public still be able to see the Tweet given its relevance to ongoing matters of public importance,” the communications team continued.

We’ve taken action in the interest of preventing others from being inspired to commit violent acts, but have kept the Tweet on Twitter because it is important that the public still be able to see the Tweet given its relevance to ongoing matters of public importance. — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) May 29, 2020

Engagements on Trump’s post will be limited due to the public interest warning, the social media platform said. Users will be able to retweet with a comment but will not be able to reply, like or retweet without a comment.

Trump tore into demonstrators shortly after midnight.

“I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership,” Trump wrote. “Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right…..”

Violent protests have erupted across Minneapolis this week after Floyd’s Monday death. The unarmed 46-year-old African American man died in police custody shortly after a white police officer was filmed kneeling on his neck.

The four officers involved has since been fired but thousands of demonstrators have continued to march, demanding they be charged with murder.

On Thursday night, protesters breached and burned a police precinct and local businesses have been looted.

Gov. Tim Walz (D) announced he was activating the Minnesota National Guard in response to the riots.

The move by Twitter to label the tweet comes amid an ongoing feud with Trump after the social media company placed its first fact-checks on some of his posts this week regarding mail-in voting.

The president just hours earlier signed an executive order aimed at increasing the ability of the government to regulate social media platforms, a marked escalation of his lengthy feud with Silicon Valley over allegations of anti-conservative bias.

