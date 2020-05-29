https://www.theblaze.com/news/twitter-suppresses-trump-tweet-rioting

President Donald Trump fired off a pair of tweets after midnight Friday in relation to rioting in Minneapolis over George Floyd’s death at the hands of police.

The first tweet from the president is still up. The second tweet? Well, Twitter got an eyeful and ruled that it violated the tech giant’s rules about “glorifying violence.” But Twitter still made the tweet available for viewing since its content “may be in the public’s interest.”

What are the details?

The first of Trump’s two tweets says, “I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right…..”

But in the spot where Trump’s second tweet used to be is the following message from Twitter: “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.” Users who want to read the tweet can press “view” at the right of the message to do so:

What does Trump’s second tweet say?

Trump’s second tweet states: “…These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let this happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you.”

According to Fox News, Twitter took action on Trump’s second tweet a few hours after he posted it.

What did Twitter have to say?

Twitter told the cable network that Trump’s tweet was hidden for “glorification of violence based on the historical context of the last line, its connection to violence, and the risk it could inspire similar actions today.”

Fox News added that critics of Trump’s second tweet said it contains “racial undertones” and that the phrase “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” can be “traced back to Miami Police Chief Walter Headley in 1967 as a threat to black protestors during the civil rights movement.”

Twitter added to the cable network that it has “taken action in the interest of preventing others from being inspired to commit violent acts, but have kept the Tweet on Twitter because it is important that the public still be able to see the Tweet given its relevance to ongoing matters of public importance.”

Anything else?

It was second time this week that Twitter has taken action against Trump’s activity on the social media platform.

On Tuesday, Twitter added fact checks to Trump’s tweets about problems he foresees with “substantially fraudulent” mail-in balloting:

In response, Trump signed an executive order against social media companies that behave with bias — and said Thursday he’d shut down Twitter completely if he could do so legally.

Not that it matters, but Twitter’s “head of site integrity” who helped orchestrate the fact-check said “Nazis” are in the White House and implied that Trump supporters in middle America are racists.

