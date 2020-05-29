http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/goVZkKkPF0w/Minneapolis-declares-state-emergency-protests-George-Floyds-death-spread-US.html

Advertisement

Donald Trump last night threatened to ‘assume control’ of Minneapolis, warning rioters in the city that ‘when the looting starts the shooting starts,’ as demonstrators set fire to a police precinct.

The president’s incendiary tweet is now hidden by a warning that it violated Twitter’s rules about glorifying violence – but the message can be bypassed and the tweet remains live.

Trump had used Twitter to intervene in the riots which erupted for a third night running following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody after a white officer knelt on his neck while he was filmed gasping and saying: ‘I can’t breathe.’

Cops were forced to flee from the burning Minneapolis Third Police Precinct when rioters broke in and set fire to the building, roaming through its corridors with baseball bats, axes and torches.

Shocking footage showed flames billowing out of the building just hours after prosecutors warned there is ‘evidence that does not support criminal charges’ in the case of the four cops accused of killing Floyd, sparking fears that they will continue to walk free.

A total of 500 National Guard soldiers were deployed to the streets of Minneapolis and neighboring St. Paul Thursday night and Frey declared a state of emergency as rioting escalated and cars and buildings were torched.

Frey today called the looting ‘unacceptable’ but raged at Trump for ‘refusing to take responsibility for your own actions’, saying the president ‘knows nothing about the strength of Minneapolis’.

Break-off protests over Floyd’s death are building across several states, with disturbing footage showing the driver of a black SUV appear to deliberately mow down a Black Lives Matter protester in Denver – where panic also erupted when shots were fired during a march on the Colorado State Capitol.

In New York City, NYPD officers were seen brawling on the ground with protesters as at least 70 people were arrested in the Big Apple.

Protesters in Ohio smashed the windows of the statehouse in downtown Columbus and raided the building and demonstrators damaged a police cruiser in downtown Los Angeles.

Over in Kentucky, seven people were shot in downtown Louisville during a protest demanding justice for black woman Breonna Taylor who was shot dead by cops back in March, as the Floyd case reignited tensions between cops and the African-American community.

Twitter today added its second warning to a Donald Trump tweet in four days by covering the president’s message about the Minneapolis riots with a comment that it ‘glorifies violence’

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA: Flames billowed out of the Minneapolis Third Police Precinct Thursday night after rioters stormed it

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: A protester is detained by police during a rally against the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd

COLUMBUS, OHIO: Scenes of a calm protest also turned to violence as some protesters hurled rocks at cops while officers sprayed tear gas into crowds

DENVER, COLORADO: Shocking footage has emerged showing a driver appear to deliberately mow down a demonstrator in Denver as rioting breaks out for the third night in Minneapolis

Minneapolis, Minnesota: The police building is engulfed in flames as rioters took over the building and set it alight

Minneapolis, Minnesota: A mob descended upon Minneapolis Third Precinct, smashing windows before setting the building on fire during the second night of violent protests

Minneapolis, Minnesota: People gather outside the police department building with their fists in the air as they watched it burn down

Minneapolis, Minnesota: A crowd of protesters stand near the Third Police Precinct late last night as authorities warned the building could explode

Minneapolis, Minnesota: Fire and smoke engulf a liquor store on the third night of protests after the death of George Floyd

Minneapolis, Minnesota: Protesters take over the Minneapolis police 3rd Precinct building Thursday

Twitter today added its second warning to a Donald Trump tweet in four days by covering the president’s message about the Minneapolis riots with a comment that it ‘glorifies violence’

President Trump waded in on the escalating violence in Minneapolis in the early hours of Friday as he warned he would step in and take over if officials fail to bring the rioting under control.

He blasted the ‘Radical Left Mayor’ Frey saying he needs to ‘get his act together’ while slamming protesters for ‘dishonoring the memory’ of Floyd and warning ‘when the looting starts, the shooting starts’.

‘I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right…..,’ the president tweeted.

‘These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!’

Speaking in the early hours of this morning, Mayor Frey fired back at the president and said: ‘Donald Trump knows nothing about the strength of Minneapolis.’

‘Weakness is refusing to take responsibility for your own actions. Weakness is pointing your finger at someone else during a time of crisis,’ he said.

‘Is this a difficult time period? Yes, but you’d better be damn sure that we’re going to get through this.’

Frey said he understood the ‘pain and anger right now in our city’, but added that ‘what we have seen over the last several hours and the past couple of nights in terms of looting is unacceptable’.

The mayor revealed it was him who had decided to evacuate the Third Precinct after determining that there were ‘imminent threats to both officers and public’.

‘The symbolism of a building cannot outweigh the importance of life, of our officers or the public. We could not risk serious injury to anyone,’ he said. ‘Brick and mortar is not as important as life.’

Minneapolis, Minnesota: Protesters gathered outside the front of the police precinct as it burned in the background

Minneapolis, Minnesota: The silhouette of a man is seen as he walks past a liquor store in flames near the Third Police Precinct

Minneapolis, Minnesota: A wine and spirits store is also on fire during the third night of protests

Minneapolis, Minnesota: Protesters stand on a barricade in front of the police building which was set on fire last night

Minneapolis, Minnesota: Protesters gather in front of the police building with all thought of social distancing forgotten, although some are wearing masks

Minneapolis, Minnesota: Protesters demonstrate outside of a burning fast food restaurant in the early hours of Friday morning on the third night of rioting in Minneapolis

St. Paul, Minnesota: Protests spread across the state with a business in St. Paul seen engulfed in flames

St. Paul, Minnesota: The National Guard has also been deployed to the city as it faces the wrath of rioters

St. Paul, Minnesota: People walk away from the scene while a fire roars inside a business

Minneapolis city officials issued a warning for protesters and residents to flee the scene of the Third Police Precinct as gas lines have been cut and ‘other explosive materials are in the building’.

‘If you are near the building, for your safety, PLEASE RETREAT in the event the building explodes,’ the city government wrote in a Twitter update shortly before midnight.

Protesters broke into the police precinct at around 10p.m. local time, smashing up windows and setting fires inside.

As flames engulfed the building, protesters gathered out the front chanting ‘I can’t breathe’ – some of the last words Floyd said before he died.

Minneapolis Police released a statement saying that officers had fled the scene: ‘In the interest of the safety of our personnel, the Minneapolis Police Department evacuated the 3rd Precinct of its staff. Protesters forcibly entered the building and have ignited several fires.’

As law enforcement buckled under the strain of the escalating civil unrest, the Minnesota National Guard announced that around 500 soldiers had headed to Minneapolis and nearby St. Paul which has also fallen foul of rioting with businesses looted and set alight.

Minneapolis, Minnesota: Minneapolis city officials are urging protesters and residents to flee the scene of the Third Police Precinct

Minneapolis, Minnesota: Gas lines have been cut and ‘other explosive materials are in the building’, sparking fears the building could explode

Minneapolis, Minnesota: A crowd of people seen from the roof of the Third Precinct building as violence erupted for a third consecutive night following the death of George Floyd on Monday

Minneapolis, Minnesota: Protesters were seen smashing the windows and doors as they broke into the police precinct at around 10p.m. local time

Minneapolis, Minnesota: Protesters stand in front of the burning precinct after officers fled the scene

Minneapolis, Minnesota: Shocking footage showed flames billowing out of the Minneapolis Third Police Precinct Thursday night after rioters broke into the building and torched it

Minneapolis, Minnesota: Cops have been forced to flee from the burning Minneapolis police precinct (above) as rioters stormed the building and set it alight during the third night of violence in the city as protests over George Floyd’s death spread across America

Footage in the early evening showed the Minneapolis Target store being targeted for a second day in a row as rioters were seen hurling the retailer’s shopping karts at a police cruiser in the store parking lot.

In the nearby St. Paul region of Minnesota, rioters threw rocks and stones at a cop car and it was left smashed up with a tree branch ripping through the windows.

Police in riot gear hit out at protesters again spraying tear gas into the crowds, while demonstrators gathered outside the home of white cop Derek Chauvin who knelt on Floyd’s neck until he passed out and later died.

As night fell, the scenes worsened with a man pictured throwing a mannequin onto a burning car as billowing smoke filled the air.

Businesses and cars were ablaze with aerial footage showing the city lit up by roaring flames.

Police in St. Paul revealed that more than 170 businesses had been damaged or looted in Minneapolis’s twin city, but there were no reports of serious injuries.

‘Calm on the horizon,’ police said in a midnight update as they vowed to work ‘shoulder-to-shoulder with local, state, federal and fire partners to protect St. Paul’.

Minneapolis, Minnesota: There were scenes of destruction in the city Thursday night as Floyd’s death sparked outrage

Minneapolis, Minnesota: A man throws a mannequin onto a burning car in the parking lot of a Target store

Minneapolis, Minnesota: A man stands on a column after protesters set fire to an Arby’s restaurant near the police precinct

Minneapolis, Minnesota: Protesters gather outside the 3rd precinct police building while it burns on Thursday night

A police emblem from the burning precinct building is thrown into a fire last night as the violent protests and riots continued

Minneapolis, Minnesota: A police officer stands in a cloud of tear gas during the protest

Minneapolis, Minnesota: A car was torched in the third day of riots over Floyd’s death

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz activated the National Guard to Minneapolis and state troopers were called in as the city was rocked by another night of violence.

Minneapolis Mayor Frey called for a declaration of local emergency in the early evening as the city requested assistance from the state in ‘restoring safety and calm due to the civil disturbance’.

The emergency declaration will stay in place for 72 hours and allows officials to deploy emergency regulations with immediate effect.

Carnage spread across the US Thursday night in the wake of Floyd’s death as the public grows increasingly frustrated that four days on from Floyd’s death no arrests have been made.

WATCH: Columbus protesters targeting the Ohio Statehouse just a little bit ago. State troopers responded from inside & Columbus PD came over from the nearby street. pic.twitter.com/4P7kRNVMv5 — Tyler Buchanan (@Tylerjoelb) May 29, 2020

Denver, Colorado: The car veers toward him before speeding up and hitting the man. The man gets to his feet as the car drives off chased by protesters.

Denver, Colorado: A police officer in riot gear stands over a man who fell to the ground after police used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse a protest outside the state capitol

Minneapolis, Minnesota: A man wearing a face mask holds a sign, ‘Justice for George,’ near a burning vehicle at the parking lot of a Target store

In Denver, what started as a peaceful march calling for justice over Floyd’s death descended into chaos as shots were fired and the driver of a black SUV appeared to deliberately run over a Black Lives Matter protester.

Footage on social media showed the car making its way through a group of protesters in the road.

As the vehicle gets through the crowd one protester is seen riding on the hood, before jumping off.

The man is then seen walking away from the car as the driver swerves the vehicle and accelerates in the direction of the man, in what appears to be an intentional move to hit him.

Onlookers are heard screaming ‘watch out’ as the shocked protester tumbles to the floor.

The man gets to his feet as the car quickly drives off chased by protesters.

This came as police were called to respond to the rally at the state Capitol after witnesses reported six or seven shots had been fired.

Terrified demonstrators were pictured taking cover on the floor amid fears there was an active shooter at the event as armed officers ran past.

Denver police said there were no reports of any injuries and no one had been taken into police custody.

Several hundred people had gathered at the state Capitol during the day before marching down Lincoln Street and Broadway where they blocked traffic.

New York City, New York: Things turned ugly in Union Square in the Big Apple with scenes of NYPD officers and protesters clashing

New York City, New York: A woman is one of around 70 people arrested by police officers in Manhattan

New York City, New York: Officers pin a protester to the floor at the Black Lives matter protest Thursday

New York City, New York: NYPD officers wear masks at the protest in Manhattan

New York City, New York: NYPD officers were later seen brawling on the ground with protesters and at least 30 people were arrested in the Big Apple

Meanwhile, things turned ugly in the Big Apple during Thursday as protesters and NYPD officers clashed in Manhattan, New York City.

More than 70 people were arrested when the demonstration in Union Square descended into violence.

The NYPD said several cops had been attacked by demonstrators, according to Newsweek.

One officer was reportedly hit with a garbage can that was hurled at them by a demonstrator while several protesters allegedly spat on the cops.

Police said one of the protestors was arrested for brandishing a knife while another tried to take an officer’s gun from their holster.

‘We have over 40 people that are arrested right now in regards to this ongoing demonstration,’ an NYPD spokesperson told Newsweek.

New York City, New York: The NYPD said several cops had been attacked by demonstrators, according to Newsweek

New York City, New York: One officer was reportedly hit with a garbage can that was hurled at them by a demonstrator while several protesters allegedly spat on the cops

New York City, New York: A demonstrator is pinned to the floor by officers as things turned violent

New York City, New York: Police and a protester tackle each other in the streets of Manhattan

New York City, New York: People held aloft banners reading ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘Stop Killing Black People’ while they followed the state’s coronavirus rules to wear face masks

New York City, New York: Cops said one of the protestors was arrested for brandishing a knife while another tried to take a police officer’s gun from their holster

New York City, New York: Protesters also accused police of violence towards them, with reports that one officer but his knee on a protester’s neck – the same restraint that ultimately led to Floyd’s death Monday

New York City, New York: A sign reads ‘No justice, no peace. All black lives matter’

‘We have multiple officers that have been attacked. We have one officer that was hit with a garbage can and we have another officer who was punched in his face.’

Protesters also accused police of violence towards them, with the Gothamist reporting allegations that one officer put his knee on a protester’s neck – the same restraint that ultimately led to Floyd’s death Monday.

Many demonstrators held aloft banners reading ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘Stop Killing Black People’ while they followed the state’s coronavirus rules to wear face masks.

Over in Columbus, Ohio, scenes of a calm protest also turned to violence as some protesters hurled rocks at cops while officers sprayed tear gas into the crowds.

Several people smashed the windows of the statehouse in downtown Columbus and entered the building.

In downtown LA, protests entered the second day after a demonstrator was injured falling from a police cruiser Wednesday.

On Thursday, the crowds were smaller as they gathered outside the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters. Some protesters vandalized a California Highway Patrol vehicle, kicking the cruiser before it drove off.

Meanwhile, seven people were shot in Kentucky with at least one in a critical condition, as protests demanding justice for black woman Breonna Taylor resurfaced with renewed anger over Floyd’s death.

Louisville cops confirmed in the early hours of Friday that there were at least seven shooting victims, at least one of whom is in critical condition. Police there were ‘some arrests,’ but did not provide a number.

Gunfire rung out in downtown Louisville and protesters got into a standoff with cops, while Taylor’s sister pleaded with protesters to ‘go home’ in an emotional social media video.

Louisville Metro Police Department told WFPL officers had not fired their weapons and that some arrests had been made.

Taylor was shot dead by cops in the state back in March.

The EMT was hit by bullets at least eight times when three cops stormed her apartment to serve a search warrant over a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found in the home.

The demonstrations also spread to Arizona where hundreds marched in downtown Phoenix and officers were berated by angry protesters, but the rally appeared to remain peaceful.

Denver, Colorado: A woman takes cover on the ground as shots are heard at the protest Thursday

Denver, Colorado: People protect each other over fears that an active shooter is at the scene

Denver, Colorado: Officers run to the scene after shots are heard during the rally

Denver, Colorado: Police officers tell people to take cover and get to ground at the scene

Denver, Colorado: What started as a peaceful march calling for justice over Floyd’s death descended into chaos as shots were fired

Denver, Colorado: A motorist holds their fist out of the sunroof of their vehicle as cars were stopped by protesters

Denver, Colorado: Cops rushed to the scene of the protest at the state Capitol Thursday evening after witnesses reported six or seven shots had been fired at about 5:30 p.m. local time.

Denver, Colorado: Denver police said there were no reports of any injuries and no one had been taken into police custody

Denver, Colorado: Several hundred people had gathered at the state Capitol before marching down Lincoln Street and Broadway where they blocked traffic

Denver, Colorado: People carry placards as they march during a protest outside the State Capitol

As chaos ensued across America over Floyd’s death, his family issued a plea for protests to be peaceful Thursday night.

‘I don’t want them to lash out like that, but I can’t stop people right now because they have pain. They have the same pain that I feel,’ George Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, told CNN Thursday.

‘I want everything to be peaceful, but I can’t make everybody be peaceful. I can’t. It’s hard.’

The family’s lawyer Benjamin Crump issued a statement saying Floyd’s family ‘want peace’ and urged people not to ‘sink to the level of our oppressors’.

‘I spoke with George Floyd’s family this morning and they would like to thank all of the protesters for joining them in standing for JUSTICE. They know we’re all hurting,’ Crump said.

Columbus, Ohio: Protesters stormed the statehouse with some smashing windows and entering the building

LA, California: In downtown LA, protests entered the second day after a demonstrator was injured falling from a police cruiser Wednesday

LA, California: On Thursday, the crowds were smaller as they gathered outside the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters

Phoenix, Arizona: Crowds marched in Phoenix Thursday night, many sporting face masks

Phoenix, Arizona: People linked arms for the peaceful march in a show of support for Floyd’s family

‘They told me they want peace in Minneapolis, but they know that Black people want peace in their souls and that until we get #JusticeForFloyd there will be no peace.’

‘We also cannot sink to the level of our oppressors and we cannot endanger each other as we respond to the necessary urge to raise our voices in unison and in outrage,’ he added. ‘Looting and violence distract from the strength of our collective voice.’

Their cries for calm came after Wednesday’s protest escalated into violence with riots breaking out across the city and one looter killed.

Cops and protesters clashed and stores including Target, AutoZone and Walmart were ransacked and set on fire by looters.

A suspected looter was shot dead outside the Cadillac Pawn shop and the suspected shooter had been taken into custody Wednesday night.

Prosecutors warn there is ‘evidence that does not support criminal charge’ in case of four cops accused of killing George Floyd as they say police can use a ‘certain amount of force – but not excessive’

Prosecutors have warned there is ‘evidence that does not support criminal charges’ in the case of four cops accused of killing George Floyd, as they say police can use a ‘certain amount of force – but not excessive’.

At a press conference Thursday, Mike Freeman, county attorney for Hennepin County, condemned the actions of white cop Derek Chauvin as ‘horrific and terrible’, but said prosecutors needed to determine if he used ‘excessive’ force when he knelt on the black man’s neck for eight minutes until he passed out and later died.

‘That video is graphic and horrific and terrible and no person should do that,’ he said.

‘But my job in the end is to prove he violated a criminal statute – but there is other evidence that does not support a criminal charge.’

Freeman pleaded for patience from the Minneapolis community ravaged by Floyd’s death as he warned that the investigation ‘can’t be rushed’ for fear of a repeat of the Freddie Gray case in 2015 where all charges were dropped against cops involved in the black man’s death.

Mike Freeman, county attorney for Hennepin County, and US Attorney for the District of Minnesota Erica MacDonald dashed hopes that an arrest had been made over the death of the 46-year-old father of two in a press conference Thursday

Police officers are allowed to use reasonable force on citizens to restrain them during arrest but the force cannot be ‘excessive’.

Prosecutors must now prove that this force was ‘excessive’ in order to bring criminal charges against Chauvin.

Outrage is building across the nation over how pinning Floyd down by his neck as he gasps for breathe and begs the cop to stop could ever be considered ‘reasonable’.

Freeman did not provide any detail over what the ‘other evidence’ could be that provides a defense for Chauvin’s actions but said his office now had to ‘wade through’ it before charges can be brought.

‘My business is ‘is it criminal?’ and that’s what we have to prove,’ he said.

Freeman said he understood that people want swift action but assured the public that ‘we just can’t rush this’.

He compared the case to the death of 25-year-old Gray in Baltimore in 2015, where Gray fell into a coma and died of a spinal cord injury while in a police van.

Officers guard the white cop’s home. Floyd’s death has sparked outrage in Minneapolis, with protesters taking to the streets for a third day Thursday

A protester clashes with police as protests mount across the city Thursday. State troopers have been forced to intervene after violent protests and riots broke out in the city and left one looter dead

Six Baltimore police officers were suspended with pay but all charges were dropped against them and no one was charged.

‘It was a rush to charge and a rush to justice and all those people were found not guilty,’ he said.

Freeman warned that history could repeat itself with the Floyd case if the investigation is rushed.

‘We have to do this right, we have to prove it in a court of law,’ he said.

‘We can’t rush justice as justice cant be rushed.’

His comments came as authorities dashed hopes that an arrest had been made over the death of the 46-year-old father of two when they called a press conference to announce a development in the investigation Thursday only to leave attendees waiting two hours before finally announcing they had no new developments to share.

‘We thought we would have another development to tell you about… but we don’t,’ admitted US Attorney for the District of Minnesota Erica MacDonald.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said on Thursday he believes George Floyd would still be alive today if he had been a white ma

She refused to confirm what the ‘development’ would have been but McDonald said ‘it mattered’ and ‘I hope to tell you soon’.

‘I wouldn’t have wasted your time coming here,’ she said.

MacDonald echoed Freeman’s words saying that a ‘police officer in the nature of the job has within their scope of duty the ability to use the right amount of force but not excessive force’.

‘That’s what we’re looking at – the issue of excessive force,’ she said.

She sought to reassure Floyd’s family that the investigation into his death is the ‘top priority’ and said that President Trump and US Attorney General Bill Barr are both ‘actively monitoring the investigation’.

The four Minneapolis officers involved in the arrest of George Floyd were fired Tuesday. They were named as Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J Alexander Kueng.

Mayor Jacob Frey had announced the firings on Twitter, saying: ‘This is the right call.’

Frey said he considers Floyd’s killing to be murder and had publicly called for Chauvin to face arrest.

‘I’m not a prosecutor, but let me be clear. The arresting officer killed someone,’ he told CBS Thursday. ‘He’d be alive today if he were white.’

‘The facts that I’ve seen, which are minimal, certainly lead me down the path that race was involved.’