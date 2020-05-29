https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/us-postal-service-vans-stolen-torched-rioting-minneapolis-protesters/

The rioting went on late into the night Thursday in Minneapolis, stretching into early Friday morning with protesters stealing and torching several U.S. Postal Service vans to protest the death in police custody of George Floyd on Monday.

Photos and videos show the vans being driven for joy rides and at least one set on fire.

“Talked to 19-year-old who stole the postal van and rammed it into the police station, then drove it into another van that was on fire in the middle of the street. His name is Mohammed and he dropped out his college criminal justice program (!) yesterday out of disgust. Story tmw.”

The future of mail in voting looks great!

