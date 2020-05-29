https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/us-postal-service-vans-stolen-torched-rioting-minneapolis-protesters/

The rioting went on late into the night Thursday in Minneapolis, stretching into early Friday morning with protesters stealing and torching several U.S. Postal Service vans to protest the death in police custody of George Floyd on Monday.

Photos and videos show the vans being driven for joy rides and at least one set on fire.

By my count there have been four postal vans stolen and destroyed. pic.twitter.com/EoXFFXbDvy — robertklemko (@RobertKlemko) May 29, 2020

The overturned postal van at East Lake and Minnehaha pic.twitter.com/WCztP4tfdA — robertklemko (@RobertKlemko) May 29, 2020

“Talked to 19-year-old who stole the postal van and rammed it into the police station, then drove it into another van that was on fire in the middle of the street. His name is Mohammed and he dropped out his college criminal justice program (!) yesterday out of disgust. Story tmw.”

The stolen postal vans are now being rammed into the barricade in front of the police station. No cops in sight. pic.twitter.com/Y0uJ6HQWCy — robertklemko (@RobertKlemko) May 29, 2020

The crowd somehow got ahold of a couple of U.S. Postal Service vans. They flipped this one onto its roof in the intersection in front of the precinct and set it on fire. pic.twitter.com/Rj6P9KuFvl — Nick Woltman (@nickwoltman) May 29, 2020

minneapolis wilin’ tonight, they out here joy riding the postal van. pic.twitter.com/tixq0B5QXY — oxp (@oxpiqua18) May 29, 2020

The future of mail in voting looks great!

