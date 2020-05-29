http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/U6GOKpzmYrg/us-withdrawing-from-who-289799

President Donald Trump on Friday said he is terminating the U.S. relationship with the World Health Organization, making good on his threat to withdraw from the U.N. health agency he’s blamed for mishandling the coronavirus pandemic.

“We will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization and directing those funds to worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs,” Trump said in a statement from the White House Rose Garden.

Trump last month temporarily froze U.S funding to the WHO, contending the organization botched the international response to the pandemic and has been overly deferential to China. The U.S has previously contributed over $400 million per year to WHO’s $4.8 billion annual budget, more than any other country.