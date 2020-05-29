https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/van-jones-white-liberal-hillary-clinton-supporter-bigger-threat-black-people-american-member-kkk-video/

Far left CNN host Van Jones said white liberals are a bigger threat to blacks in America than members of the KKK.

Van Jones on Friday morning called out the white limousine liberals.

“It’s not the racist white person who’s in the Ku Klux Klan that we have to worry about,” Van Jones said.

“It’s the white liberal Hillary Clinton supporter walking her dog in Central Park…people like that…who would tell you right now ‘oh I don’t see race, race is no big deal to me, I see us as all the same’” Jones said.

TRENDING: As Police Station Goes Up in Flames, Minneapolis Mayor Frey Accuses Trump of ‘Weakness’ in Response to President’s Threat to Bring in National Guard to Stop Riots

WATCH:

CNN’s Van Jones says that a “white liberal Hillary Clinton supporter” is a bigger threat to black people in America than a member of the Ku Klux Klan pic.twitter.com/jyqlyhjDge — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 29, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

