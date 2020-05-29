http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/DVlMLi5HaLE/

A New York Police Department officer threw a female protester to the ground as protests continued in cities around the country.

A Newsweek reporter posted video of the incident, saying that an officer threw her to the ground calling her a “stupid fucking bitch.”

One woman on social media claimed that the woman hit her head and had a violent seizure and went to the hospital.

“The cop pushed her so hard at Barclays & she flung back. She is tiny,” she wrote. “Now she’s in the ER after a serious seizure.”

She also posted video of the incident.

“Get his badge number!” a protester shouted after the incident.

Later the woman reported that the woman was okay.

“She’s my new favorite person and just FaceTimed me from the ER. She’s okay!” she wrote on Twitter. “They’re still checking her out so fingers crossed.”

The woman urged her followers to send the injured protester money online.

“Medical bills aren’t fun. If you have a few bucks, please send them over,” she wrote.

