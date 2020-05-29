http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Q-10wnfuHrI/

A vehicle sped up and drove through a group of protesters in Bakersfield, California, according to videos posted online.

Protesters gathered outside the Bakersfield Police Department and surrounded a car before it suddenly sped up and knocked people to the ground.

Protesters around the country gathered in major cities to protest the death of George Floyd while he was subdued by a police officer in Minneapolis. The police officer was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday.

ACROSS FROM THE POLICE STATION IN BAKERSFIELD… SHIT AINT NO JOKE pic.twitter.com/9fjDQKHP5i — (@pimpdaddytello) May 30, 2020

BAKERSFIELD, CA A car just sped down the street full of protestors, twice pic.twitter.com/lIQwS0zISD — BLACK LIVES MATTER (@Jamie__Kristen) May 30, 2020

Another video angle showed protesters surrounding the car before it sped off.

Another video showed what appeared to be the car leaving the scene.

this is the car that sped through the blm protest in bakersfield. it was a man in a white shirt that was driving !! pic.twitter.com/7qNWyi4Lk2 — gemini szn 🍭 (@jazzyabstrakt) May 30, 2020

