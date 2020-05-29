https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/500139-warren-condemns-horrific-trump-tweet-on-minneapolis-other-sens-chime-in

On Friday, Sen. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth WarrenCOVID-19 workplace complaints surge; unions rip administration Gloves come off as Democrats fight for House seat in California Police killing in Minneapolis puts new scrutiny on Biden pick MORE (D-Mass.) called President Trump Donald John TrumpMinneapolis erupts for third night, as protests spread, Trump vows retaliation Stocks open mixed ahead of Trump briefing on China The island that can save America MORE‘s tweet about protests in Minneapolis “horrific,” adding, “Donald Trump is calling for violence against Black Americans.”

In her tweet about the president, Warren said, “His advocacy of illegal, state-sponsored killing is horrific. Politicians who refuse to condemn it share responsibility for the consequences.”

Donald Trump is calling for violence against Black Americans. His advocacy of illegal, state-sponsored killing is horrific. Politicians who refuse to condemn it share responsibility for the consequences. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 29, 2020

Early Friday morning, the president posted a tweet that has since been flagged as violating Twitter’s policy for “glorifying violence” after Trump called those protesting the death of George Floyd — a 46-year-old unarmed black man who died shortly after a city police officer pinned his head to the street with a knee on his neck — “THUGS” and said “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Trump’s tweet prompted a response from several other Democratic senators, including Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharPolice killing in Minneapolis puts new scrutiny on Biden pick Cortez Masto says she’s not interested in being Biden VP Voting rights, public health officials roll out guidelines to protect voters from COVID-19 MORE (Minn.) and Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetSenate Democrat introduces bill to protect food supply Congress headed toward unemployment showdown Fight emerges over unemployment benefits in next relief bill MORE (Colo.).

“Our community is hurting. Hurting for justice & charges for George Floyd. Vandalism must stop,” Klobuchar said Friday. “But we need systemic reform. Like a full scale DOJ pattern/practice investigation of Mpls. Police like I’ve called for. So much better than a tweet.”

Bennet echoed Klobuchar’s calls for “systemic reform,” saying, “We must work together to dismantle systemic racism in our country and hold ourselves accountable to seek justice for black Americans and other victims of racial violence,” also condemning the president’s tweet in a separate post.

Other Democratic senators chimed in against the president’s tweet Friday, such as Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerVA hospitals mostly drop hydroxychloroquine as coronavirus treatment Democrats call on FTC to investigate allegations of TikTok child privacy violations Lawmakers introduce bill to invest 0 billion in science, tech research MORE (N.Y.), Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSenate Dems press DOJ over coronavirus safety precautions in juvenile detention centers Senators ask DeVos to adjust FAFSA form due to the coronavirus pandemic Stakes high for Collins in coronavirus relief standoff MORE (N.J.) and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Sheldon WhitehouseSenate Judiciary Committee calls for national safety guidelines amid liability hearing Democrats ask for investigation of DOJ decision to drop Flynn case McConnell under mounting GOP pressure to boost state aid MORE (R.I.)

“At a time when the nation needs unifying more than ever: President Trump is pouring gasoline on the flames by quoting a racist police chief. Shame on him,” Schumer said Friday afternoon, referring to Trump’s tweet.

Booker blasted Trump for his tweet, saying, “At a time when the president should be bringing this country together, he instead sends racist tweets inciting violence,” while Whitehouse alleged Trump to be “a Commander in Chief who winks at white nationalism threatening black protesters with violence.”

Trump has since announced that the National Guard has arrived at the scene of the Minneapolis protests, saying, “George Floyd will not have died in vain. Respect his memory!!!”

A tweet from the White House Friday afternoon said Trump would hold a news conference at the Rose Garden at 2 p.m.

