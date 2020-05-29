https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-cnn-reporter-claims-that-riot-is-entire-peaceful-immediately-gets-stuff-thrown-at-him

A CNN reporter who was reporting from Minneapolis on Friday night said that long line of protesters was “entirely peaceful” and a “merry caravan” before people started throwing objects at him.

WATCH:

A CNN anchor just said on live TV that the riots in MN were “entirely peaceful” and a “merry caravan” and then seconds later someone throws a bottle directly at him. You can’t make this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/CtsYvBVzCH — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) May 30, 2020

