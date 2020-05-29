https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-cnn-reporters-arrested-on-live-television-during-minneapolis-riots

A group of CNN reporters were arrested on live television early on Friday morning while they were covering the riots in Minneapolis, which were sparked by the death of George Floyd earlier this week.

CNN Communications released a statement demanding that law enforcement release their reporters: “A CNN reporter & his production team were arrested this morning in Minneapolis for doing their jobs, despite identifying themselves – a clear violation of their First Amendment rights. The authorities in Minnesota, [including] the Governor, must release the 3 CNN employees immediately.”

WATCH:

Minnesota police arrest CNN reporter and camera crew as they report from protests in Minneapolis https://t.co/oZdqBti776 pic.twitter.com/3QbeTjD5ed — CNN (@CNN) May 29, 2020

