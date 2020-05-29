http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/TK42wKVq_pQ/

President Donald Trump will hold a press conference at the White House on Friday.

The president and his staff continue to talk about the reopening of the country and getting Americans back to work. The president is also expected to address China’s role in the coronavirus crisis and will likely weigh in on the George Floyd riots this week in Minneapolis.

The press conference will be held in the Rose Garden and is expected to begin at 2:00 p.m. EST.

