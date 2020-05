http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/yywbTgzwzmM/

President Donald Trump on Friday will host a roundtable meeting with industry executives to discuss the reopening of America.

The president and his staff continue to host leaders at the White House to discuss the economic rebound after the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns.

The event is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. EST.

