On Friday, Ami Horowitz released a new video in which he interviews people on the streets of New York City (specifically the East Village) about the #BelieveAllWomen ideology.

“Believe all women has been the mantra of the Left since the Kavanaugh hearings,” Horowitz states at the beginning of the video. “But do they really believe that?”

The video then jumps among a series of individuals on the street with whom Horowitz is interacting.

“How important is it to believe women?” Horowitz asks a man wearing a dark blue mask.

“I think it’s very important,” the man shoots back.

A man wearing a striped beanie echoes that sentiment, “Very.”

“You believe men, why don’t you believe women? Same thing,” a woman in a purple jacket says.

“Of course we should believe women,” says a woman holding a coffee cup.

“It’s f***ing important,” says another woman.

A woman sporting a yellow mask shares that she had been “sexually assaulted” in high school, but was told to keep quiet because “the guy was the star soccer player … so nobody would believe me.”

An elderly woman tells Horowitz that it is “absolutely important,” and that nobody believed her. She then tells him that she spent “35 years in jail for killing” the person who abused her. “So I have very strong feelings.”

Immediately after, Horowitz asks the elderly woman about Tara Reade, the woman who has accused presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993 when she worked as a Senate staffer.

“Do you believe her?” Horowitz asks.

The woman shoots back: “I think she’s an employee of Trump … I think she’s despicable.”

Horowitz continues, asking the same people who claimed it was imperative to believe women if they also believed Tara Reade.

“No, no,” says a woman while shaking her head.

The man in the striped beanie replies, “Uh, you never, uh, no, not really.”

“I don’t believe her,” states the woman holding the coffee cup.

“The timing is also very bizarre,” claimes the woman who had previously said that believing women was “f***ing important.”

“With Tara Reade, it just doesn’t seem as credible,” states the man in the dark blue mask, who then claimes that Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony regarding then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was “very credible.”

The woman in the purple jacket responds, “She should have spoken up earlier, and we need Biden.”

When asked to explain “the difference between Tara Reade’s allegations and the allegations of Christine Blasey Ford,” a man wearing a green mask who previously claimed to have a great memory fumbles. “Uh…” he says, followed by a lengthy pause. “Uh…you know, I don’t know, but I recall since my memory is so – to specifically say.”

The “f***ing important” woman adds that “Biden’s not going around” talking about how much he likes beer. It “was just frightening to say the least” when Kavanaugh spoke about beer, she says.

Horowitz replies: “He loved beer! That’s crazy!”

