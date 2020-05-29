https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/500222-white-house-goes-on-lockdown-after-protest-erupts-nearby

The White House went into a brief lockdown on Friday evening as protests over the death of George Floyd raged nearby, according to reporters who said they were in the building at the time.

NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander said on Twitter that he was on lockdown inside the building as protests in the building’s vicinity were ongoing. He later tweeted that the lockdown had been lifted.

Photos showed demonstrators gathering in Lafayette Park just outside the White House.

ADVERTISEMENT

One video showed a man with a bandana around his neck spray-painting “F–k Trump” onto Freedman’s Bank Building, which is adjacent to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

The White House is under lockdown orders from the U.S. Secret Service due to protests outside the gates over George Floyd.

A dozen reporters, myself included, still inside the West Wing. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) May 29, 2020

The protest then headed to in front of the White House. A protester was taken by the USSS in front of Pennsylvania Ave into an adjacent federal building. Unclear what he did.A couple men then splintered off from the group and spray painted “F*ck Trump” on the building. @cbsnews pic.twitter.com/OVwPu0PF6X — Fin Gomez (@finnygo) May 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

#BREAKING: Protestors are clashing with Secret Service Police in Lafayette Park across the street from the White House. One protestor is spraying the Freedman’s Bank Building @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/pkPYwPyyOE — Tom Lynch (@TomLynch_) May 29, 2020

Live look of the George Floyd protest outside of the White House pic.twitter.com/9SXx7EADVy — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) May 29, 2020

#NOW: On the fourth day of nationwide protests after the death of George Floyd, hundreds are setting out from DC’s U Street for a march toward the White House. Their starting chant: “No justice, no peace.” Later, it’s “Derek Chauvin, third degree—fuck that, it’s first degree.” pic.twitter.com/dNpZ2S75B1 — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) May 29, 2020

The Secret Service announced via Twitter that it is helping law enforcement agencies during the protests at Lafayette Park. They encouraged the public to “remain peaceful.”

Secret Service personnel are currently assisting other law enforcement agencies during a demonstration in Lafayette Park. In the interest of public safety we encourage all to remain peaceful. pic.twitter.com/sCFGP1PrCU — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 30, 2020

At one point, some protesters pushed over fences, prompting a forcible Secret Service response.

White House lockdown lifted. Heading out. pic.twitter.com/7lO32ZOxx9 — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) May 30, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexander tweeted shortly before 8:30 p.m. EDT that the lockdown had been lifted.

White House lockdown lifted. Heading out. pic.twitter.com/7lO32ZOxx9 — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) May 30, 2020

The White House and Secret Service did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Massive protests have erupted across the country this week as people express their outrage over Floyd’s death and police brutality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Video was released earlier this week of a Minneapolis police officer pinning an unarmed Floyd, 46, to the ground and pressing his knee into his neck. Floyd could be heard saying, “I can’t breathe” as the officer continued to press down on his neck. After several minutes, his body went limp.

He was declared dead 90 minutes after his arrest.

The officer who pinned the man to the ground, Derek Chauvin, was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday.

Updated: 8:38 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

