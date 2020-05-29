https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/white-house-lockdown-due-protest-george-floyd-death-police-custody/

Protesters in front of the White House prompted a lockdown of the Executive Mansion Friday evening. The protest over the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd started at 14th and U St, NW, a couple hours ago with a street blockade and then a march to the White House.

Screen image.

CBS News producer Gabrielle Ake tweeted, “WH is on lockdown due to the protests. WH press still here has now been asked to locate back into the briefing room. The doors are locked.”

WH is on lockdown due to the protests. WH press still here has now been asked to locate back into the briefing room. The doors are locked. — Gabrielle Ake (@gabrielle_ake) May 29, 2020

Earlier reporters were held from leaving the grounds of the White House.

Secret Service have pushed journalists away from the Northwest exit has DC protesters come towards the White House. pic.twitter.com/7Wvnye4Kxq — Gabrielle Ake (@gabrielle_ake) May 29, 2020

Video of protesters in front of the White House.

Protesters are now in front of the White House, chanting “Hands up don’t shoot” pic.twitter.com/ZHQiOuaRSF — Gabrielle Ake (@gabrielle_ake) May 29, 2020

More footage of protests outside the White House. Press has now been directed from pebble beach and back inside the WH. pic.twitter.com/S46TpV0r4Y — Mario Parker (@MarioDParker) May 29, 2020

Overhead view:

Protesters are now in front of the White House chanting George Floyd’s name. pic.twitter.com/pYUycO644o — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 29, 2020

From Lafayette Park:

Demonstrators across the street from the @WhiteHouse in the park. Also monitoring peaceful protests currently underway in Atlanta and NYC. pic.twitter.com/QU88jGfQh1 — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) May 29, 2020

The protest then headed to in front of the White House. A protester was taken by the USSS in front of Pennsylvania Ave into an adjacent federal building. Unclear what he did.A couple men then splintered off from the group and spray painted “F*ck Trump” on the building. @cbsnews pic.twitter.com/OVwPu0PF6X — Fin Gomez (@finnygo) May 29, 2020

Flashpoint at the White House. A protester tried to jump the construction fence in Lafayette Park. Secret Service chased him into the march, threw him on the ground then led him away. Bottles thrown. pic.twitter.com/vcqsKdiMbW — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) May 29, 2020

Here is video of the @SecretService officers taking one of the protesters into the federal building across from White House just after the marchers got to PA Ave. Unclear what occurred prior. Important to note: The overwhelming majority of the protest has been peaceful. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/hoO320pSEB — Fin Gomez (@finnygo) May 29, 2020

#GeorgeFloyd Protest just outside of the White House. pic.twitter.com/SeZiRfiXT5 — Fin Gomez (@finnygo) May 29, 2020

Lot of security outside the White House. Capitol police just got handed out protective goggles, looks like. pic.twitter.com/PgHIefQUfR — lvl 45 covid potus (@thetomzone) May 29, 2020

Trying to get a better view but don’t want to go into the crowd (asthma, covid). pic.twitter.com/kk0akrcJ94 — lvl 45 covid potus (@thetomzone) May 29, 2020

Photos from the march:

Marchers in DC protesting against the death of #GeorgeFloyd. Chants: “ What’s his name? George Floyd!” pic.twitter.com/qPtpdqC1l3 — Fin Gomez (@finnygo) May 29, 2020

Young protesters in DC chanting “ I can’t breathe” and “ Don’t shoot” as they march down 14th St. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/8NQ8FKmaFQ — Fin Gomez (@finnygo) May 29, 2020

