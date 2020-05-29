https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/white-house-lockdown-due-protest-george-floyd-death-police-custody/

Protesters in front of the White House prompted a lockdown of the Executive Mansion Friday evening. The protest over the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd started at 14th and U St, NW, a couple hours ago with a street blockade and then a march to the White House.

Screen image.

CBS News producer Gabrielle Ake tweeted, “WH is on lockdown due to the protests. WH press still here has now been asked to locate back into the briefing room. The doors are locked.”

Earlier reporters were held from leaving the grounds of the White House.

Video of protesters in front of the White House.

Overhead view:

From Lafayette Park:

Photos from the march:

