The White House went into lockdown Friday as protests over the death of George Floyd boiled over around the corner, according to reporters in the building.

“The White House is under lockdown orders from the U.S. Secret Service due to protests outside the gates over George Floyd. A dozen reporters, myself included, still inside the West Wing,” NBC News correspondent Peter Alexander tweeted.

Fin Gomez, who covers the White House for CBS, also referenced the demonstrations nearby and captured video that he posted on Twitter.

“The protest then headed to in front of the White House. A protester was taken by the USSS in front of Pennsylvania Ave into an adjacent federal building. Unclear what he did. A couple men then splintered off from the group and spray painted ‘F*ck Trump’ on the building,” Gomez tweeted.

Alexander tweeted that the lockdown was later lifted.

Protests have taken place throughout the country in response to Floyd, a black man who died after a police officer in Minnesota kneeled on his neck. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was charged on Friday with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

