The White House trolled Twitter early on Friday after the left-leaning social media company censored a tweet from President Donald Trump in which the president denounced the violent riots last night in Minneapolis.

“I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right,” Trump tweeted. “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

Twitter censored the second part of Trump’s tweet, claiming that it was “glorifying violence.”

The Trump administration trolled Twitter by reposting the same tweet from the White House’s verified Twitter account and posting it as a quote from the president: “‘These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!’”

“These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!” https://t.co/GDwAydcAOw — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 29, 2020

Trump fired back at Twitter early on Friday morning, just a few hours after Twitter censored his account, writing: “Twitter is doing nothing about all of the lies & propaganda being put out by China or the Radical Left Democrat Party. They have targeted Republicans, Conservatives & the President of the United States. Section 230 should be revoked by Congress. Until then, it will be regulated!”

Twitter is doing nothing about all of the lies & propaganda being put out by China or the Radical Left Democrat Party. They have targeted Republicans, Conservatives & the President of the United States. Section 230 should be revoked by Congress. Until then, it will be regulated! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

The Daily Wire reported early Friday morning:

Twitter’s actions against the president come after Trump signed an executive order on Thursday that took action against social media companies for repeatedly discriminating against and censoring conservatives. He issued the executive order after Twitter started applying controversial labels to his tweets while largely ignoring false statements from Democrats and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Twitter took no action against numerous tweets that appeared to encourage rioting, destruction of property, or fighting against law enforcement.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has strong ties to left-wing activism and has promoted content that essentially calls for the elimination of the Republican Party and imposing radical policies.

Eric Trump responded to the controversy by writing on Twitter: “Aside from the outward facing bias of @Twitter, there is hardly a single influential conservative on this platform who doesn’t believe their account has been negatively manipulated & influenced behind the scenes. I’m thrilled to see @realDonaldTrump take decisive action.”

Aside from the outward facing bias of @Twitter, there is hardly a single influential conservative on this platform who doesn’t believe their account has been negatively manipulated & influenced behind the scenes. I’m thrilled to see @realDonaldTrump take decisive action. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) May 29, 2020

