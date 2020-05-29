https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/youtube-reinstates-giuliani-podcast-exploring-biden-ties-china/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) YouTube removed and then reinstated an episode of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s podcast about former Vice President Joe Biden’s relationship with China.

A spokesperson for the platform told the Washington Examiner on Thursday that the video, which was posted on April 24 and deleted on May 12, was removed accidentally and has been reposted.

“Our team is glad the mistake was rectified,” Giuliani’s spokesperson told the Washington Examiner.

