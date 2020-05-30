https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/wild-blue-yonder-gender-neutral-air-force/2020/05/30/id/969760

The Air Force is making a move to show “proper respect,” amending its official song “Wild Blue Yonder” to be gender neutral.

It is time to give “proper respect and recognition” for the men and women of the Air Force, according to Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein, The Washington Times reported.

“These new lyrics speak more accurately to all we do, all that we are and all that we strive to be as a profession of arms,” Gen. Goldfein added, per Military.com.

Here are the lyrics changed, according to the report:

“At ’em, boys, Give ‘er the gun!” now is sung “At ’em now, Give ’em the gun!” “Minds of men” now is sung “brilliant minds.” “Hands of men” now is sung “valiant hands.” “Souls of men” now is sung “boundless souls.” “Of his brother men who fly” now is sung “To a friend we send a message of the brave who serve on high.” “Flying men” now is sung “Fly to fight, guarding the nation’s border.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

