Atlanta-based rapper “Killer Mike,” whose real name is Michael Render, blasted CNN on Friday during a nearly 9-minute speech on Friday in which he pleaded with protesters to stop rioting.

“I love CNN, I love Cartoon Network,” Killer Mike said. “But, I’d like to say to CNN right now, said. Stop feeding fear and anger every day. Stop making people feel so fearful. Give them hope.”

“I’m glad they only took down a sign and defaced a building, and they’re not killing human beings like that policeman did,” he continued. “I’m glad they only destroyed some brick and mortar and they didn’t rip a father from a son. They didn’t rip a son from a mother — like the policeman did.”

Killer Mike’s powerful speech came on the same day that protests, sparked by the tragic death of George Floyd, spilled over into major cities across America.

During demonstrations in Atlanta, thousands of protesters descended on CNN’s world headquarters, which is located in the heart of the city. Demonstrators defaced the building and wrote messages on the network’s iconic logo just outside the building’s entrance before actually breaching the building.

The violence resulted in a forceful response from Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a Democrat, who described the demonstrations as “chaos” that is “not in the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr.”

“You are disgracing our city. You are disgracing the life of George Floyd and every other person who has been killed in this country,” Bottoms said. “We are better than this. We are better than this as a city. We are better than this as a country. Go home.”

You can watch Killer Mike’s complete speech below:

