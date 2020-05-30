https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/baltimore-black-woman-punches-police-officer-twice-face-gets-knocked-street-video/

A woman in Baltimore on Friday night punched a police officer twice in the face.
The officer did not see it coming.

Don’t think she was expecting to get clocked in the head from behind…

She may think twice next time.

TRENDING: VIDEO: Leftist Protester Killed, Dragged by FedEx Truck in Downtown St. Louis after Mob Shuts Down Highway and Attack His Truck

The black activist who filmed the video blamed police for this incident.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...