A woman in Baltimore on Friday night punched a police officer twice in the face.

The officer did not see it coming.

Don’t think she was expecting to get clocked in the head from behind…

She may think twice next time.

A woman in Baltimore just punched a cop in the face twice. Don’t think she was expecting to get clocked in the head from behind… pic.twitter.com/XQMCLL3RHe — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 30, 2020

The black activist who filmed the video blamed police for this incident.

Just now in downtown Baltimore the police viciously knocked out a Black woman. Say whatever you want about her actions, these grown ass men just displayed the type of behavior we ain’t going to stand for no more. https://t.co/HNuEmi4GSc — Kwame Rose (@kwamerose) May 30, 2020

