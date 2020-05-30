https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/black-lives-matter-rioters-take-rodeo-drive-twerk-cars-loot-destroy-gucci-store-videos/

Black Lives Matter protesters have made their way to Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.

Rodeo Drive is a 2-mile long street filled with luxury retail stores such as Chanel, Gucci, Dior, Cartier and fine dining restaurants.

Far left Hollywood celebrities and hoity-toity limousine liberals in Los Angeles frequent Rodeo Drive so they should welcome the rioters with open arms!

George Floyd protesters defaced high-end stores with graffiti on Saturday afternoon.

BLM protesters were twerking on top of cars on La Cienega as they marched toward Rodeo Drive.

WATCH:

Businesses boarded up their windows in anticipation of looting and violence.

But it didn’t work.

The Gucci store on Rodeo Drive was looted and destroyed!

WATCH:

The post Black Lives Matter Rioters Take Over Rodeo Drive, Twerk on Cars, Loot and Destroy Gucci Store! (VIDEOS) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

