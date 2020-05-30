https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/black-lives-matter-rioters-take-rodeo-drive-twerk-cars-loot-destroy-gucci-store-videos/

Black Lives Matter protesters have made their way to Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.

Rodeo Drive is a 2-mile long street filled with luxury retail stores such as Chanel, Gucci, Dior, Cartier and fine dining restaurants.

Far left Hollywood celebrities and hoity-toity limousine liberals in Los Angeles frequent Rodeo Drive so they should welcome the rioters with open arms!

George Floyd protesters defaced high-end stores with graffiti on Saturday afternoon.

Wilshire and Rodeo Drive, a bit of Graffiti on Rodeo- Beverly Hills now. #LA now trying to get into Hotel. Mostly white young adults! pic.twitter.com/O3fu0TNRaC — Pamela J. Peters (@NavajoFilmmaker) May 31, 2020

BLM protesters were twerking on top of cars on La Cienega as they marched toward Rodeo Drive.

WATCH:

They out there twerking and having whole professional photo shoots at the #BlackLivesMatter #protest in #LA The protestors have also made their way to #RodeoDrive pic.twitter.com/YvCDZuB16A — thetrue100 (@thetrue100media) May 30, 2020

Businesses boarded up their windows in anticipation of looting and violence.

But it didn’t work.

The Gucci store on Rodeo Drive was looted and destroyed!

WATCH:

GUCCI STORE ON RODEO DRIVE BEING LOOTED AND DESTROYED pic.twitter.com/D9ls5Y0fSb — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) May 31, 2020

