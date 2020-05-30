https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-trump-orders-army-to-ready-military-police-to-deploy-to-minneapolis-after-democrats-fail-to-secure-city

The Department of Defense instructed the Army late on Friday to ready its Military Police Corps to respond to the continued rioting in Minneapolis after Democrat officials at the state and local levels repeatedly failed to secure the city.

“Trump made the request on a phone call from the Oval Office on Thursday night that included [Defense Secretary Mark] Esper, National Security Advisor Robert O’ Brien and several others. The president asked Esper for rapid deployment options if the Minneapolis protests continued to spiral out of control,” The Associated Press reported, citing senior administration sources. “The person said the military units would be deployed under the Insurrection Act of 1807, which was last used in 1992 during the riots in Los Angeles that followed the Rodney King trial.”

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

