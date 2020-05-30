https://thehill.com/homenews/house/500296-chc-says-george-floyd-death-shows-tiny-fraction-of-what-people-of-color

Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) Chairman Joaquin CastroJoaquin CastroJulián Castro launches PAC to support progressive candidates Minority lawmakers gain unprecedented clout amid pandemic The Hill’s Campaign Report: Biden leads Trump by 6 points in new poll MORE (D-Texas) condemned the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed this week by Minneapolis police.

“America witnessed a murder this week,” Castro said in a statement Saturday. “Floyd was killed by a white police officer after a knee was pressed to the back of his neck for nearly nine minutes as three other officers, all sworn to protect and serve, did nothing to save him.”

Castro added, “This injustice is not the case of a few bad cops, but a completely broken police system that disproportionately kills African Americans and Latinos. We must remember that the videotaping of this horrific incident shows yet a tiny fraction of the police brutality confronted every day by people of color.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Racial disparity exists in every aspect of American society from wealth and health to employment and housing to the ability to watch birds in the park or go for a run in the neighborhood,” he said.

Floyd’s death has sparked major civil unrest not only in Minneapolis but across the country’s big cities.

In multiple places, protests have escalated. The Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Precinct was burned down by angry protesters Thursday night, forcing the state to mobilize its National Guard.

Other cities have seen police car fires, arrests, broken glass and other kinds of vandalism.

All four of the police officers involved in Floyd’s killing were fired earlier in the week, and Derek Chauvin, the former officer who killed Floyd, was arrested Friday morning. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter by the Hennepin County attorney’s office later that day.

Castro called the violent protesting “unacceptable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The anger and pain we see on the streets of Minnesota and all across America are the loud voices of people long silenced,” he said. “Violence and the destruction of property is unacceptable, and these acts are not being committed by those who wish to honor the life of George Floyd.”

Castro also criticized President Trump Donald John TrumpMichael Flynn transcripts reveal plenty except crime or collusion 50 people arrested in Minneapolis as hundreds more National Guard troops deployed Missouri state lawmaker sparks backlash by tweeting ‘looters deserve to be shot’ MORE, lambasting the president for his Friday tweet that was flagged by Twitter, claiming the tweet glorified violence.

“Rather than bringing the American people together, the President of the United States is inciting violence, calling black protesters ‘thugs’ and echoing ugly dog whistles of past racists,” Castro said.

“American cities are literally on fire and President Trump is fanning the flames,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

