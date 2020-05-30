https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/city-pays-street-preacher-targeted-cop-50000/

The city of Portland, Oregon, has agreed to pay a street preacher $50,000 after a law enforcement officer infringed on his speech rights.

The Pacific Justice Institute negotiated the settlement for street evangelist Mark Mayberry in his federal lawsuit against the city.

“The city of Portland unfortunately has a well-earned reputation for being hostile toward Christians who share their views in the public square,” explained Ray D. Hacke, PJI’s Oregon-based staff attorney. “But throughout our negotiations, the city’s attorney sincerely expressed that Portland truly wants to be a better, more tolerant city. Approving the settlement is an important step in that direction.”

PJI President Brad Dacus called it a “huge win” not only for Mayberry “but for the freedoms of speech and religion in Oregon.”

“It’s never too late for a city to commit itself to changing for the better and upholding constitutional rights, as they are obligated to do,” he said. “I applaud the city of Portland for being truly repentant and making things right with Mark Mayberry.”

The incident took place June 1, 2019, at Portland’s Waterfront Park.

Mayberry was confronted while holding a sign defending the unborn, passing out related tracts and engaging people in conversations about abortion and the gospel.

The officer ordered Mayberry to leave, and he refused. The officer gave him a ticket excluding him from the park for 30 days.

“Although Portland’s City Auditor ultimately overturned the exclusion, Mayberry was rightfully concerned about being harassed again should he ever return to share his views in Portland, which is already subject to a federal injunction prohibiting the city from infringing on individuals’ free speech rights,” PJI said.

PJI also noted city officials confirmed Portland’s police and park officers are receiving training to prevent future infringements on free speech rights, which was Mayberry’s ultimate objective.

The action was brought by PJI on behalf of Mayberry under the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

