On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) stated that he has “absolutely no confidence” in Attorney General William Barr’s investigation of George Floyd’s death and that Barr “is not about to go about meting out justice in a fair and impartial manner.”

Host Erin Burnett asked, “Are you confident that the Department of Justice will do a thorough and full investigation?”

Clyburn responded, “Absolutely not. The head of the Department of Justice is the attorney general. And we have watched the attorney general, ever since he’s been in office. In fact, we started watching him before he got into office, after he wrote those letters, presented himself as being this president’s Cohn. So, we know what he means by that. So, this attorney general is not about to go about meting out justice in a fair and impartial manner. He has shown us what he is. We have heard from him. I have absolutely no confidence that this attorney general will do what is right.”

