https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jim-clyburn-amy-klobuchar-running-mate-minnesota/2020/05/30/id/969778

House veteran and majority whip Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., thinks the “very tough timing” is all wrong for Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., to be chosen as running mate for presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

In remarks Friday, Clyburn conceded Klobuchar “absolutely is qualified” for the job, but the death of Minneapolis black resident George Floyd while in police custody changes the dynamics of her selection.

“We’re all victims sometimes of timing and some of us benefit tremendously from timing,” Clyburn said on a call with reporters, NBC News reported.

“This is very tough timing for Amy Klobuchar, who I respect so much,” he said, conceding “the implication” her chances are far less likely than they were a few weeks ago is correct.

The senior South Carolina lawmaker said he based his belief on a “gut feeling,” and not based on any conversation with Biden or his campaign.

Clyburn influence with South Carolina black voters helped secure Biden’s primary victory there.

NBC News noted Klobuchar’s record Hennepin County attorney in Minnesota has come under fire in recent days even though she has not been involved with the police officer charged with killing Floyd.

Before ending her presidential campaign in early March, Klobuchar was forced to cancel an event in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, because black activists overtook the stage to protest her decision to sentence a Minnesota teen to life in prison for murder while serving as county attorney.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

