This is CNN.

A CNN anchor claimed the riots in Minneapolis were “entirely peaceful” – then seconds later someone threw a bottle at him.

The liars in the mainstream media have been reporting that the rioters who are looting and razing buildings to the ground are “peacefully protesting.”

One reporter insisted the protest was peaceful as a building was on fire in the background.

A caravan of protesters drove by a CNN anchor screaming at him and throwing bottles at him while he insisted the protest was “entirely peaceful.”

Don’t believe your lying eyes.

A CNN anchor just said on live TV that the riots in MN were “entirely peaceful” and a “merry caravan” and then seconds later someone throws a bottle directly at him. You can’t make this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/CtsYvBVzCH — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) May 30, 2020

After years of throwing gasoline on the fire, the chickens came home to roost.

Protesters defaced the CNN logo and smashed windows.

The windows at CNN’s headquarters in Atlanta are being smashed in. One might say the chickens have come home to roost. pic.twitter.com/J1BtAdNkGc — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) May 29, 2020

