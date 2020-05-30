https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/crazy-joy-reid-pushes-lie-white-nationalists-behind-mass-looting-rioting-black-lives-matter/

White supremacists disguised as black protesters loot the Target in Minneapolis.

The liberal media calls these people white nationalists.

MSNBC host and crackpot is the latest crackpot to push the lie that “white nationalists” are behind the looting and mass rioting in Minneapolis and across America.

Why is this woman still on TV?
They rely on the fact that their audience are imbeciles.

