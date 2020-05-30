https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/crazy-joy-reid-pushes-lie-white-nationalists-behind-mass-looting-rioting-black-lives-matter/

White supremacists disguised as black protesters loot the Target in Minneapolis.

Chaotic scenes as looters ransack a Target store in the US pic.twitter.com/lflL3vO9Xd — The Sun (@TheSun) May 28, 2020

The liberal media calls these people white nationalists.

Just a bunch of white trump supporters… that’s what MSNBC told me pic.twitter.com/RxnKirpJFl — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) May 30, 2020

MSNBC host and crackpot is the latest crackpot to push the lie that “white nationalists” are behind the looting and mass rioting in Minneapolis and across America.

Why is this woman still on TV?

They rely on the fact that their audience are imbeciles.

Bill Barr is not exactly the most trustworthy voice, to put it mildly. He is Trump’s “Hand of the King,” and has already made it clear he will do anything — ANYTHING — to serve Trump’s interests. Journalists need to focus on what the state governments are saying. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) May 30, 2020

