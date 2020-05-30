https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/500270-cuomo-calls-brooklyn-clashes-disturbing-asks-attorney-general-to-review

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Saturday called violent clashes between police and demonstrators the previous night "disturbing" and said he has asked the state attorney general to conduct a review.

Police said that more than 200 people were arrested Friday as several demonstrations played out throughout the night.

A crowd of some 3,000 people gathered near Brooklyn’s Barclays Center before breaking out into smaller protests, according to local news outlet PIX11.

Cuomo said Saturday he would request that New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) investigate what happened during the demonstrations and release a report to the public.

“The public deserves answers and accountability,” he said.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) reinforced that there would be an independent review of the protests during a press conference Saturday morning.

“I want to know exactly what happened, why it happened and what can be better,” the mayor said. “We’re working to ensure the protests in the days to come will be peaceful.”

CNN reported that of the more than 200 arrests on Friday night, around 40 were from outside the city. Many of those arrested were given summonses or desk appearance tickets.

CLARIFICATION: of the 200 released, they were given desk appearance tickets or summones, which means they need to return to court at a later date. — Pervaiz Shallwani (@Pervaizistan) May 30, 2020

The NYPD did not immediately respond to an inquiry from The Hill.

New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson blasted the NYPD’s response to the protests Friday, saying, “Tonight was a failure of leadership.”

“How did we go from a peaceful protest to what transpired tonight? We failed to de-escalate,” he wrote. “The NYPD should be easing tensions, not pepper spraying state legislators and shoving peaceful protestors. Tonight was a failure of leadership.”

How did we go from a peaceful protest to what transpired tonight? We failed to de-escalate. The NYPD should be easing tensions, not pepper spraying state legislators and shoving peaceful protestors. Tonight was a failure of leadership. 2/2 — NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) May 30, 2020

