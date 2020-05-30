http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/3gaccUhj-bw/

Appearing Friday on MSNBC, Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) said the United States is “on fire right now,” and President Donald Trump is “walking around with gasoline” in the wake of protests over the death of George Floyd.

[embedded content]

A partial transcript is as follows:

RACHEL MADDOW: When the president effectively threatens military violence against protesters today, when he said what he said online about looting and shooting, and then in the same breath talked about calling in the military to deal with protests — I have to ask your reaction to that and if you think that might have made things worse tonight? REP. VAL DEMINGS: This president has had opportunity after opportunity to rise to an occasion in this country, and he’s failed every time. Yet again, he’s demonstrated that he is totally unfit for the office that he holds. As we’re going through this public health crisis with COVID-19 and we’re certainly all watching and grieving with the Floyd family, American is on fire right now, and the president of the United States is walking around with gasoline.

