No place is off limits.
No place is sacred.
Black Lives Matter protesters desecrated St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City on Saturday.
New York City tonight: "Protesters" desecrate St. Patrick's Cathedral — one of the most sacred Catholic Churches in the world.
— James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) May 31, 2020
#StPatricksCathedral #NYC #Desecration #PunksWithSprayPaint
— Jim (@CSMUSArmy) May 31, 2020
