http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/g3QsB9S5EcA/

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that leftist organizations such as Antifa are responsible for the widespread rioting and looting on Friday after the death of George Floyd.

“It’s ANTIFA and the Radical Left. Don’t lay the blame on others!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president asserted that the violent protesters had nothing to do with protests of Floyd’s death after he was detained by police officers.

“These are ‘Organized Groups’ that have nothing to do with George Floyd,” Trump wrote. “Sad!”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Saturday he will activate the full National Guard to respond to the looting, rioting, and violence in Minneapolis after the city was overrun on Friday night.

Walz said officials will release identities of individuals involved in organizing the riots, whom he said were using the “dark web” to plan violence.

He also said the majority of violence is coming from individuals from outside the state.

“I think our best estimate right now that I heard is about 20 percent is what we think are Minnesotans, and about 80 percent are outside”:

It’s ANTIFA and the Radical Left. Don’t lay the blame on others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

These are “Organized Groups” that have nothing to do with George Floyd. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

