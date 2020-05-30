https://www.theblaze.com/news/oakland-riots-officers-shot-killed

Protests and riots erupted on Friday night in multiple cities across the country over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody. In Oakland, California, two Federal Protective Service officers were shot on Friday. One has died.

There were at least 7,500 protestors in Oakland on Friday night, where businesses were damaged, looted, and set on fire. At least 18 people were arrested, and six Oakland police officers were injured.

Two Federal Protective Services officers were shot, one died from his gunshot wounds, and the other is in the hospital with critical injuries.

“Two Federal Protective Services officers stationed at the Oakland Down Town Federal Building suffered gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, one succumbed to his injury,” the Oakland police department said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued a statement:

FBI San Francisco and the Oakland Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building at 1301 Clay Street in Oakland, California. At approximately 9:45pm on Friday, May 29, 2020, a vehicle approached the building. An individual inside the vehicle began firing gunshots at contract security officers for the Federal Protective Service of the Department of Homeland Security. One officer was killed and another was injured. The FBI has deployed investigators and the Evidence Response Team to the crime scene. We will continue to work this investigation alongside the Oakland Police Department.

The Federal Protective Service is a division of the Department of Homeland Security that was created to “prevent, protect, respond to and recover from terrorism, criminal acts, and other hazards threatening the U.S. Government’s critical infrastructure, services, and the people who provide or receive them.”

