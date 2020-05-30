https://thehill.com/homenews/news/500303-gop-rep-tim-scott-calls-for-the-arrest-of-other-officers-involved-in-floyd

Sen. Tim ScottTimothy (Tim) Eugene ScottMississippi mayor defends officers in George Floyd’s death: ‘If you can talk, you can breathe’ The truth behind Biden’s ‘you ain’t black’ gaffe Senators ask DeVos to adjust FAFSA form due to the coronavirus pandemic MORE (R-S.C.) called for the arrest of the three other officers who were involved in the arrest and death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis.

“4 days later. Still three arrests to go. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd” Scott tweeted Saturday.

4 days later. Still three arrests to go. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd https://t.co/laavzNKmvh — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) May 30, 2020

Four Minneapolis police officers were fired Tuesday after bystander video emerged showing former officer Derek Chauvin pinning Floyd down behind a police car with his knee on Floyd’s neck. Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter Friday.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Friday that it is likely that the other officers involved in the arrest will face charges.

Scott, the only current black Republican Senator, on Saturday retweeted his post from Tuesday after the officers were fired saying it was “the right move” and called for their arrest.

Firing the officers that killed #GeorgeFloyd was the right first move. The second? Arrest them. #icantbreathe — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) May 26, 2020

Cities across the country are bracing for a fifth night of protests against Floyd’s death.

Demonstrations against his killing erupted nationwide and became violent as protesters clashed with law enforcement and vandalized public areas.

Protesters on Thursday night set the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Precinct ablaze.

In Washington, D.C., protests surrounding the White House escalated Friday and Saturday, with the White House going on lockdown briefly Friday night.

Scott on Saturday called for peaceful protests, sharing on Twitter that “violence is not the answer.”

“I know well the anger and frustration felt throughout communities of color right now. But violence is not the answer. Violence takes the focus off #GeorgeFloyd and the real issues at hand, and gives those who prey on division more fuel. Make your voices heard, not bricks and fire,” Scott shared.

I know well the anger and frustration felt throughout communities of color right now. But violence is not the answer. Violence takes the focus off #GeorgeFloyd and the real issues at hand, and gives those who prey on division more fuel. Make your voices heard, not bricks and fire — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) May 30, 2020

