https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/gov-walz-points-finger-white-supremacists-drug-cartels-riots/

(FOX NEWS) Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he suspects white supremacist groups and drug cartels are carrying out some of the violence in Minneapolis, but cannot confirm it at this time.

Both Walz and Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said at a press conference early Saturday morning they have do not have confirmed reports, but they have gotten intel from national sources that it is the case.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook