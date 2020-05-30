https://www.theepochtimes.com/governors-mayors-condemn-violent-protesters-no-honor-in-burning-down-your-city_3370514.html

Governors and mayors from various states have condemned violent protesters as unrest spread across America on Friday night.

“There is no honor in burning down your city. There is no pride in looting local businesses that have become institutions of a neighborhood. These are institutions that people are counting on, especially during a time of pandemic,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said during a press conference early Saturday morning.

“This is not about George [Floyd]’s death. This is not about inequities that were real. This is about chaos being caused,” said Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Thousands of protesters broke an 8 p.m. curfew imposed by the governor, storming downtown areas in Minneapolis, with some protesters looting and setting fire to stores.

One Stop and Shop store near the 5th Precinct police station was looted and burned down.

The death of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis, has caused a national uproar.

Floyd died after a police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes while taking him into custody on Monday. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired on Monday and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter on Friday.

Protests exploded in dozens of cities around the nation including Minneapolis, Louisville, Washington, New York, Atlanta, Detroit, and some other cities on Friday night with occasional looting, arson, and vandalizing.

A looter robs a Target store as protesters face off against police in Oakland, California, on May 30, 2020, over the death of George Floyd. (Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images)

In Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency in Fulton County in response to violent protests and deployed as many as 500 Georgia National Guard soldiers to Atlanta city.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms denounced the violent protesters on Friday in an emotional speech.

“This is not a protest. This is not in the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. This is chaos,” she said. “When you’re burning down the city, you’re burning down our community.”

She also indicated that minority business owners are most likely to be the victims of the violent protests.

“If you love this city … where more than 50 percent of the business owners in metro Atlanta are minority business owners. If you care about this city, then go home,” she said.

