When family is the most important thing to you, not being able to be with them is punishment — especially on important days and during special celebrations.

“Nanay” Nene, of Jacksonville, Florida, has quite an impressive family. She has seven children, 20 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

Sadly, her husband passed away on Christmas Eve, but thankfully she has lots of family.

As her birthday approached, it looked like social-distancing restrictions were still going to be in place, so one of her nieces hatched up a plan.

100 years, 100 roses: The thoughtful niece rallied roses and relatives, doled out the flowers, and had family members bring the matriarch a few at a time as she sat in a wheelchair on her porch.

Edward Nostrates, who married into the family and is one of Nanay Nene’s grandsons, said that she was definitely touched by the kind gesture.

“You couldn’t really see her face just because of the face mask, it’s just covering her whole face,” he said, according to WTLV. “But she was tearing up.”

Based on the photos Nostrates shared, she was happy to be the recipient of the roses and birthday wishes from the important people in her life. Nostrates also made her a gorgeous cake decorated with flowers.

“I just finished editing this story to show you tonight at 5:30,” Jeannie Blaylock with WTLV posted on Friday. “100 roses — perfect for a lady they call ‘Nanay.’ Thanks to Edward Nostrates for telling me all about Nanay and this special Bright Spot.”

“Thank you Jeannie for sharing my Nanay Nena’s story, you made her 100th birthday extra special,” Nostrates commented on her post. “The whole family would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

“I love that woman with all my heart!” commented another person. “I’m just sad I couldn’t be there for the celebration. She really deserves the world, thank you for sharing this!”

“From the Philippines with all our love, hugs and kisses!!! We love you Nanay Nena!!!” wrote a third.

Nostrates reassured readers on his post that Nanay Nene “did enjoy her centennial COVID-19 celebration” and they appreciated all the extended birthday wishes.

