Protesters demonstrating outside the White House early Saturday morning turned on a Fox News reporter who was covering the protests live on air.

Fox News reporter Leland Vittert was reporting outside the White House in Lafayette Park when he and his crew were surrounded and attacked, Fox News reported.

The incident occurred just before 1 a.m., and was captured on video by the Daily Caller.

One protester lunged at Vittert, who was reporting live on air, according to Fox News. The tense situation quickly escalated, forcing the Fox News crew to rush out of the park. Dozens of protesters then chased the crew.

Vittert and his crew were allegedly punched and hit with various projectiles. One protester even broke the news camera when they attempted to steal it. Another protester stole Vittert’s microphone, and then threw it at him.

Protesters shouted, “F**k Fox News! F**k Fox News!”

[embedded content]

Vittert has reported from literal war zones — but he said Saturday morning was one of the “scariest” moments of his life.

“This was the scariest situation I’ve been in since I got chased out of Tahrir Square by a mob, and this was equally scary,” he said after the incident, Fox News reported.

Shockingly, Vittert said that once he and his crew found a police car two blocks away from Lafayette Park, the officer inside refused to help them.

“We were very clearly on our own, and in that situation, you just don’t know how things are going to play out,” Vittert said.

