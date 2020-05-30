https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/heartbreaking-video-tearful-disabled-woman-speaks-looters-destroying-minneapolis-neighborhood/

A tearful Minneapolis resident named Stephanie spoke to KSPT-TV on Saturday about the destruction of her neighborhood by looters in the riots over the police killing of George Floyd.

Stephanie, who appears to be in a wheelchair, spoke of watching as the rioters wrecked the places she shops, adding that the buses aren’t running so she has nowhere to shop and no way to go elsewhere. Stephanie said she had thought that she might be better off “where George was.”

The interview by KSTP reporter Ben Henry was posted to Twitter by fellow KSTP reporter Tom Hauser:

“MUST WATCH TV: If you’re still unclear what impact the rioting and violence is having on the most vulnerable among us, please listen to Stephanie, a disabled Minneapolis woman who offers her heart-wrenching experience after last night’s violence. Great work by ⁦@BenryNews”

MUST WATCH TV: If you’re still unclear what impact the rioting and violence is having on the most vulnerable among us, please listen to Stephanie, a disabled Minneapolis woman who offers her heart-wrenching experience after last night’s violence. Great work by ⁦@BenryNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/k73Q65Psvs — Tom Hauser (@thauserkstp) May 30, 2020

Henry: “…hearing your frustrations I would love for you to share them with the community right now because you and so many others are going through such a rough time. How’s, how was last night?”

Stephanie: “Scary. I live in that highrise right back here and I seen them and they came down Lake Street. But then they turned and started coming over to here and I’m sitting looking out my window. And they went straight to OfficeMax, the Dollar Store and every store over here that I go to. I have nowhere to go now. I have nowhere to get there because the buses aren’t running. These people did this for no reason. It’s not gonna bring George back here. George is in a better place than we are. Last night, I’m gonna be honest, I wish was where George was because this is ridiculous. These people are tearing up our livelihoods. This is the only place I could go to shop. And now I don’t have anywhere to go. I don’t have any way to get there.”

The good people of Minneapolis came out in one part of town Saturday and started cleaning up the destruction from the looters, reported CBS News reporter Jeff Pegues who also filed a report on the damage:

“It’s just total destruction here”: @jeffpeguescbs gives an update from the ground in Minneapolis https://t.co/0x8tHbwS8f pic.twitter.com/6jTS2Z5B3m — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 30, 2020

“You see these folks not armed with bottles or rocks, but they are armed with brooms”: @jeffpeguescbs highlights people in Minneapolis cleaning up their community following protests https://t.co/0x8tHbwS8f pic.twitter.com/03yK2yaN8C — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 30, 2020

Hauser posted video Saturday afternoon of a convoy of National Guard vehicles headed in to Minneapolis.

A remarkable MN National Guard convoy just now entering Minneapolis via Interstate 394 coming from the west. Part of a historic full mobilization of up to 13,000 MN National Guard troops. #kstp #5eyewitnessnews pic.twitter.com/LTCEQJX9JO — Tom Hauser (@thauserkstp) May 30, 2020

