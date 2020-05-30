https://www.theepochtimes.com/heres-how-to-help-small-businesses-damaged-in-minnesota-riots_3370421.html

—-

Hundreds of businesses in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota, suffered damage in riots this week responding to the death of 46-year-old George Floyd.

Former officer Derek Chauvin, who is shown on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes, has been arrested on charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death, authorities said Friday. Heated protests spilled over into violent riots and fires in the Twin Cities on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights, despite Floyd’s girlfriend advocating against violence.

L – A memorial outside Cup Foods, where George Floyd was killed in police custody, in Minneapolis, Minn., on May 28, 2020. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images); R – File frame from video provided by Darnella Frazier, showing a Minneapolis officer kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minn., on May 25, 2020. (Darnella Frazier/AP)

More than 100 Minneapolis businesses were damaged on Wednesday night alone, the Star Tribune reported, and the violence continued on Thursday night.

One small business owner, Minneapolis firefighter Korboi Balla, poured his life savings into opening a sports bar only to find it destroyed by looters Friday morning.

In the neighboring city of St. Paul, more than 170 businesses have been damaged or looted in the riots so far, the St. Paul Police Department tweeted early Friday morning.

Here’s how you can support small businesses in the Twin Cities.

Balla has launched a GoFundMe campaign to rebuild his bar, which wasn’t covered by insurance. As of Friday evening, the fundraiser had received more than $260,000.

Scores Sports Bar was looted, vandalized, and destroyed in Minneapolis on May 27, 2020. (GoFundMe)

The Lake Street Council, a nonprofit serving businesses in the Minneapolis area, has an online fundraising campaign to help small businesses rebuild after the riots.

The council “will donate 100% of donations toward helping the Lake Street small business and nonprofit community rebuild their storefronts and providing for our neighborhoods during this time of need,” the fundraiser states.

By Peter Hasson

From The Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

