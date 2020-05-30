https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/homeland-security-protests-officer-shot/2020/05/30/id/969764

One Federal Protective Services officer was killed and another critically injured in Oakland on Friday night in a shooting that occurred near a large protest of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The service is part of the Department of Homeland Security.

The officers were shot after a vehicle approached the building, and “an individual inside” began firing, according to a statement from the FBI.

The FBI San Francisco office and the Oakland Police Department are investigating the shooting.

“A vehicle approached the building,” the statement read. “An individual inside the vehicle began firing shots at contracted security officers for the Federal Protection Service of the Department of Homeland Security. One officer was killed and another injured.”

Close to 10,000 protesters flooded the streets in Northern California on Friday night, blocking traffic, looting stores and burning a Chase bank over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd, a black man, was pinned to the ground by a white police officer before dying.

An Oakland police spokesperson told television station KPIX 5 it’s uncertain whether the shootings were related to the protests.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

