The leftist mob likely killed a business owner in Dallas tonight.

A Dallas business owner attempted to save his shop tonight with a large sword.

The leftist mob and Black Lives Matter stoned him, beat him with a skateboard, kicked him.

The man was horribly beaten.

BREAKING: man critically injured at Dallas riots It appears he attempted to defend a shop with a large sword Looters ran at him, then he charged rioters They then beat him with a skateboard and stoned him with medium sized rocks I called an Ambulance and it’s on the way pic.twitter.com/kFxl3kjsBC — BREAKING RIOT UPDATES – BLAZE TV (@ElijahSchaffer) May 31, 2020

The leftist mob moved on to rob the ATMs in Dallas.

It’s getting too risky out here Ive never said this at a protest This is a riot This is different Police are nowhere to be seen Rioters are cracking open ATMs now Destroying everything they can Absolute lawlessness The city of Dallas mourns as it falls apart tonight pic.twitter.com/4fIICUCtoj — BREAKING RIOT UPDATES – BLAZE TV (@ElijahSchaffer) May 31, 2020

Here is the critically injured man being tender to by volunteer medics pic.twitter.com/Jxahufu66B — BREAKING RIOT UPDATES – BLAZE TV (@ElijahSchaffer) May 31, 2020

