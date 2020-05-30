https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/horror-dallas-business-owner-tries-defend-shop-sword-looters-leftists-stone-kick-beat-skateboard-not-moving/

The leftist mob likely killed a business owner in Dallas tonight.

A Dallas business owner attempted to save his shop tonight with a large sword.

The leftist mob and Black Lives Matter stoned him, beat him with a skateboard, kicked him.
The man was horribly beaten.

The leftist mob moved on to rob the ATMs in Dallas.

