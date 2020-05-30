https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/hundreds-angry-protesters-try-breach-white-house/

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) President Donald Trump has issued a blustering warning to use ‘vicious dogs’ and ‘ominous weapons’ against demonstrators after a crowd protesting the death of George Floyd attempted to storm the White House grounds on Friday night.

‘The professionally managed so-called “protesters” at the White House had little to do with the memory of George Floyd. They were just there to cause trouble,’ Trump tweeted Saturday morning from the White House.

‘Great job last night at the White House by the U.S. @SecretService. They were not only totally professional, but very cool,’ Trump wrote.

‘I was inside, watched every move, and couldn’t have felt more safe. They let the “protesters” scream & rant as much as they wanted, but whenever someone got too frisky or out of line, they would quickly come down on them, hard – didn’t know what hit them,’ he continued.

