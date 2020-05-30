https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/ilhan-omars-daughter-retweets-list-supplies-comrades-rioting-minneapolis/

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar’s daughter Isra Hirsi, retweeted a list of supplies for “comrades” who are rioting in Minneapolis.

Isra Hirsi is the co-founder of US Youth Climate Strike and her Twitter bio says she ‘hates capitalism.’

Isra Hirsi retweeted a post from Twin Cities DSA (Democratic Socialists of America): Want to help out your comrades protesting at the 3rd precinct (at Lake and Minnehaha?)

Here’s a good list of much needed supplies (except for milk! Water is always better for eyewashing than milk!! Please don’t bring milk!)

Ilhan Omar’s daughter retweeted a list of needed supplies for “comrades” who are rioting in Minneapolis. The Twin Cities DSA asks for ply wood, sticks, rackets and more. pic.twitter.com/BFjXIQh8wE — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 28, 2020

When the 17-year-old radical leftist got called out by reporter Andy Ngo, she responded with a snarky comment.

lmao the fact that me trying to help people is seen as bad. i didn’t even say i support the actions at the protest. i just CARE — isra hirsi (@israhirsi) May 28, 2020

